FOOTBALL IS BACK: Red Raiders host first fall camp practice

"It was good," Wells said. "It was fast-paced and a lot better than the first practice of the spring. We looked like we could get lined up on defense a whole lot better. We had a lot better of an idea on offense of moving around, getting set and getting aligned. It wasn't fast enough to what we need to be on offense, we can push the pace a lot better. But, it was clean for the first day and everybody is excited to be out there and young guys are still figuring it out, so."