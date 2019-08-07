Expect costs to rise as AC refrigerant becomes phased out

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Homeowners in East Texas may soon experience major sticker shock as some air conditioning units will cost more to repair.
GMET’s Brennon Gurley spoke experts about why now is a good time to consider upgrading your AC unit.
With temperatures in East Texas expected to rise above 90 degrees this week, most homeowners have their AC units running.
Jamie Lowe, Service Manager, East Texas Refrigeration, tells KLTV, ”At some point it’s going to affect you because air conditioning, because everybody would agree you can’t live without it in East Texas.”
Starting January 1st 2020, the Environmental Protection Agency is banning the production of R22, which is commonly known as Freon.
The well-known coolant has been used in older air conditioning units to help keep our homes cool.
“They are found to be ozone depleting. So, it’s part of the Clean Air Act to protect the environment,” explains Lowe.
Freon is being replaced by a more environmentally friendly refrigerant called R410A.
Lowe says it’s not compatible with systems that take R22.
“There is no drop-in replacement for R22. Meaning if you have an R22 system that’s low on refrigerant, there’s not something you can just put in on top of that to bring it back up to the proper refrigerant level,” says Lowe.
With more than 50 percent of Lowe’s clients still using R22, he says the cost of repairs will be more expensive.
“If you have an expensive repair say a compressor or a coil or something that’s leaking refrigerant or your compressor just goes out, well you’re looking at $4,000 to repair that using R22. Well that’s halfway, well you’re well on your way to paying half for a new system,” adds Lowe.
With this change, homeowners might think they have to replace their air conditioning unit. However, experts say it’s important to weigh your options.
“Do your research, do what’s best for your family. What’s best maybe just to bite the bullet a little sooner than what you wanted to and replace the whole thing,” explains Lowe.
Service technicians say if your current unit is still cooling your home, there’s no reason to make any changes.
“let it run, maintain it, have it checked twice a year, keep everything clean, and keep going with it.”
Lowe encourages homeowners to start investing in a new air conditioner.
“You get a brand-new warranty and you get to start fresh, higher efficiency, R410A. It doesn’t cost you $100 a pound and you should have a little more piece of mind knowing you’re not going to go broke over one repair.”
Lowe says the average life span of an air conditioning unit is 10 to 15 years.
