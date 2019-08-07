Bullard ISD superintendent announces early retirement

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - At Wednesday’s Bullard ISD board meeting, the district’s superintendent announced his plan to retire early.
Back in May, Todd Schneider, Bullard ISD’s superintendent, announced his plans to retire in June 2020.
“The superintendent did announce early retirement tonight with board approval of his early retirement,” said Angie Stinson, a spokesman for Bullard ISD.
Schneider’s early retirement will be effective as of Wednesday night if the school board approves it. He will be retiring from public education completely.
According to a previous story, Schneider has served as Bullard ISD’s superintendent since 2015.
“I am so proud of the team the school board has allowed us to build and more so, the united team you have become,” Schneider said in a statement in May. “You are strong leaders that make courageous decisions, love students, are passionate about professional growth, and committed to school improvement. I praise you for your desire to lead without public recognition while managing public criticisms and seemingly daily questioning of how you do your job.”
Schneider has worked in Texas public education for 31 years.
