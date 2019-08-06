Tyler man arrested in April shooting death indicted on manslaughter charge

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a man in connection to a shooting incident in Tyler that left one person dead and two people wounded.
Treyvon Maddox, 20, was indicted on a manslaughter charge by the Smith County grand jury. The indictment was returned on July 25.
Maddox was arrested in connection to a shooting incident that occurred on April 20 in the 4800 block of Tidwell. Keyundta Barrett, 20, was killed in the shooting. Two other people, Kentrell Marquie Miller, 21, and Ira Brown Jr., 18, were injured during the incident.
According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, a gun, retrieved from a pond in Chapel Hill, lead investigators to Maddox, who then admitted to shooting the gun.
Maddox was originally charged with murder. He was booked into the Smith County Jail on April 20. He is also charged with deadly conduct discharge of a firearm.
