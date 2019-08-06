TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to crash on West Loop 281 and West Birdsong Street in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash with reported injuries in Longview.
According to a tweet from the Longview Fire Department, the crash happened near the intersection of West Loop 281 and West Birdsong Street.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area if possible as multiple lanes are shut down at this time.
According to Longview police, traffic is shutdown in the area as crews work to clear the wreck. They said several vehicles were involved in the crash and at least one person has life-threatening injuries.
KLTV will update this story with any information we receive.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.