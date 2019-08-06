Smith County ESD2 commissioners call for sales tax election

The ultimate goal is to have paid firefighters at each fire department 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Recently all eleven volunteer fire chiefs voted in support of calling for the election for this purpose. The projected benefits of increasing the staff levels in the fire stations include: Ensuring a faster response time to emergencies, including the ability to put firefighters and equipment on the scene faster. The ability to supplement the volunteers with firefighters to respond to the ever-growing call volume. Every night and weekend a volunteer firefighter is responding to an emergency incident in Smith County.