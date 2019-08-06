Smith County commissioners hold public hearing on proposed property tax increase

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court is hosting its first public hearing on a proposed property tax rate increase.
Last month, commissioners voted to consider raising the tax rate by three quarters of a penny to 34.5 cents per $100 property valuation. The proposed increase comes as the county hopes to have more money in the budget for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Smith County Jail.
County Judge Nathaniel Moran has said Sheriff Larry Smith has told him his office needs an additional $1.2 million for more personnel. Smith County ranks No. 12 for the lowest tax rate out 254 Texas counties, according to Moran.
The single vote in opposition of the proposed increase came from Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips. He suggested the county could help law enforcement without raising taxes — saying there would just be things the County couldn’t do, like pay increases for employees.
Another public hearing will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 13 inside the Smith County Commissioners Courtroom on the 1st floor of the Smith County Courthouse Annex. An evening budget hearing will also be held at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 13.
The court will likely vote on adopting the rate in late August.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.