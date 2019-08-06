One dead, another injured in Gregg County crash

The preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2015 Hyundai Sonota, Jennifer Rana Phillips, 42, of Diana was traveling south on State Spur 502 ahead of a 2009 Ford Fusion driven by Christopher Allen Jaynes, 36, of Ore City who was also southbound. Jaynes failed to control his speed and struck the Hyundai on its back left. The impact caused the Ford to roll onto its left side in the center lane where it was struck by a 2020 Kia Sorenta driven by Donna Kinsella, 59, of Gaithersburg MD who was traveling north in the center lane preparing to make a left turn onto FM-1884.