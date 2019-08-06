Officials still investigating cause of Longview apartment fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Officials are still working to determine what caused a fire at a Longview apartment complex Monday.
The fire happened around 5 p.m. Monday at the Summer Green Apartments on East Hawkins Parkway in Longview.
According to Kevin May, Public Information Officer with the Longview Fire Department, investigators are still working to determine what exactly started the fire, but the cause appears to be accidental in nature.
May said a firefighter was treated and released for burns to his shoulder.
