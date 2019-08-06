Mineola high school concert band earns state honor

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - The Mineola High School Concert Band was ranked No. 1 by the Texas Music Educators Association as the Class 3A 2020 Honor Band.
The band, under the leadership of Director of Fine Arts, Chris Brannan, submitted music to the state committee for judging and was selected as the top 3A band in the state.
The MHS “Sound of the Swarm” will perform in February in San Antonio as the State 3A Honor Band Champions during the TMEA convention.
The growing program in Mineola ISD will compete again this year for a return to the State Marching Band Competition in November.
They earned the title of State Champions in 2017.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.