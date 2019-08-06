Man indicted on intoxication manslaughter charge in fatal Tyler crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has been indicted on an intoxication manslaughter charge in connection with a fatal crash in March.
Ethan Craft, 24, was indicted by a Smith County grand jury on July 25.
According to Tyler police, Craft was the driving west on Loop 323 on March 4 when he reportedly ran through a red light at Paluxy Drive at a high speed and crashed into a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Dan Rodela Gonzalez. Gonzalez died at the scene.
Craft was booked into the Smith County Jail in April. He remains in jail under a $100,000 bond.
