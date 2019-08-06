K-9 officer sniffs out $22K worth of meth during traffic stop

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Flint man was arrested by Henderson County deputies in what the sheriff’s office is calling the largest methamphetamine confiscation since K-9 teams were added to the force.
According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Narcotics Investigators and a K-9 team conducted a traffic stop south of Chandler in the Sportsman Paradise subdivision on Monday after they saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation.
During the traffic stop, the sheriff’s office said deputies found James Clayton Mastin, 60, of Flint to be operating the vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
The sheriff’s office said deputy Meagan Hogan and K-9 Max were called to the scene to conduct an open-air sniff of the vehicle. Max gave a positive alert on the vehicle, and the investigators searched the vehicle.
Deputies located a large amount of methamphetamine in the vehicle.
“This meth is worth $22,700 on the streets,” Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said, “and it is the largest haul this office has brought in with the K-9’s.”
“It took solid law-enforcement work and great internal cooperation to make this happen,” he said. “It shows just how serious we are about cracking-down illegal drugs in this county.”
Hillhouse said it is common to find drug users with a relatively small amount of meth.
”Clearly, Miston was not just a user. This meth was for distribution,” Hillhouse said. “Meth was his business and now it has rightfully landed him behind bars.”
Mastin was taken to the Henderson County Jail, charged with manufacturing and delivery.
