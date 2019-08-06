Gregg County Historical Museum exhibit features 19th century fashion, photography

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An exhibit at the Gregg County Historical Museum is taking a look at fashion and photography of the late 1800s.
“Fashion and Photography; 1860-1900” continues through Aug. 31, 2019. The exhibit shows how styles changed over the course of 50 years.
Pieces include old wedding dresses and other ladies textiles.
“If you’re interested in old dresses, old photos, old jewelry, old shoes, this is where you come. One of our oldest pieces in an antique wedding dress on loan that’s from the 1860s,” said museum director Lindsay Loy.
