'Excessive’ amount of mail theft reported in Smith County

To help minimize your chances of being victimized by these perpetrators, take a few extra precautions. If you have to mail a check or other financial instrument, consider going to your local post office. You can use the drop off point within the building or, preferably, hand deliver the envelope to the clerk. Also, you can hand deliver the envelope to your local mail carrier. Even though the majority of these letters are being stolen from commercial mail receptacles, consider your personal mailbox as well. Whenever you raise the red flag on your mailbox, you’ve just alerted anyone who happens to see it.