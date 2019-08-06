'Excessive’ amount of mail theft reported in Smith County

From the Smith County Sheriff’s Office:
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Several Mail Thefts
In the past three to four months the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Tyler Police Department have received an excessive amount of mail theft reports. During these criminal episodes, the suspect(s) are indiscriminately fishing large amounts of envelopes from the blue mail receptacles typically found in the parking lots of local businesses. The intended target of these thefts are business/personal checks and other financial instruments. Once the financial instrument is obtained, the suspect will “wash” the check or duplicate it in some fashion. They will then use these counterfeit instruments to obtain cash or purchase items, usually outside of the county from where it was stolen.
To help minimize your chances of being victimized by these perpetrators, take a few extra precautions. If you have to mail a check or other financial instrument, consider going to your local post office. You can use the drop off point within the building or, preferably, hand deliver the envelope to the clerk. Also, you can hand deliver the envelope to your local mail carrier. Even though the majority of these letters are being stolen from commercial mail receptacles, consider your personal mailbox as well. Whenever you raise the red flag on your mailbox, you’ve just alerted anyone who happens to see it.
What can you do to help law enforcement? Be vigilant of your neighborhood and surroundings. If you see anyone acting suspicious around these target areas, call your local law enforcement agency. If possible, obtain a suspect/vehicle description and a license plate number. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain anyone you suspect has committed these crimes.
For more information on the Smith County Sheriff’s Office visit www.smithcountysheriff.com. The Sheriff’s Office also has a FB page and can be followed on Twitter at @SmithCSO.
