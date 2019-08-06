East Texas K-9 Officer sniffs out nearly $23,000 worth of methamphetamine

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas K-9 officer helped with the confiscation of the largest drug bust since the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 program was started.
It is a well-deserved praise for a deputy who broke a major record Monday.
Henderson County K-9 Officer Max was called to a routine traffic stop just outside of Chandler, for an open-air sniff of the vehicle.
“I asked him to sit and then I gave him the search command and he started his pattern around the vehicle, searching,” K-9 handler Deputy Meagan Hogan says.
Max immediately caught an odd scent and sat.
“He’s trained to learn on 5 different odors and when he smells one of those, he alerts me, and in his case, he sits,” Deputy Hogan says.
Max alerted the deputies to almost $23,000 worth of methamphetamine inside the vehicle, that police say 60-year-old James Mastin was driving.
“It’s the most I have ever seen at a traffic stop for sure, and the most max has ever found so we’re very happy,” Deputy Hogan says.
Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says this bust was the largest meth confiscation since the K-9’s was added to the force last October.
Shortly after deputies finished their investigation, Mastin was charged with manufacturing and delivery.
Max’s handler, Deputy Meagan Hogan says Max was rewarded with his favorite chew toy and a lot of praise from his colleagues.
