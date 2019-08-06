DPS: Woman killed in Bowie County hit and run crash

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said they are investigating a hit and run crash that left a woman dead Tuesday morning.
According to DPS, at 3:21 this morning, troopers responded to a reported hit and run fatality on SH-8 inside the city of Maud in Bowie County.
Preliminary crash investigation determined that a pedestrian, Jessica Ann Racheal, 31, was struck by an unknown vehicle which left the scene at the intersection of US-67 and State Highway 8.
Racheal was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Susie Spellings.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.