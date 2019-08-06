Committee approves zone change needed by Florida-based RV business moving to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler’s Planning and Zoning Committee unanimously approved a zoning change request by Florida-based RV business in what’s the first step toward opening a location in Tyler.
Jon Ferrando, president and CEO of RV Retailer, which is based out of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, applied for the zoning change from agriculture to commercial in the 10900 block of US 69, north of Tyler.
The Planning and Zoning Committee will send its recommendation to the Tyler City Council for future approval.
The request states the property is being purchased for the future use of an RV dealership, which will have a service center, showroom, and sales facility.
According to a company press release, RV Retailer has 17 stores in Texas, Florida, New York, and Iowa with over $900 million in annual revenue.
