City of Tyler website remains down

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The website for the City of Tyler is still down after being compromised on Monday morning.
The City of Tyler is referring to this online interruption as a “compromise”. The situation is being investigated by the website contractor, City of Tyler IT Department, the Tyler Police Department and the United States Secret Service.
The City of Tyler reports “no payment platforms or government service sites hosting credit card and residents’ personal information were compromised.”
The site will remain offline until the investigation and maintenance are completed.
