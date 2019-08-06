Bowie County registered sex offender arrested for allegedly peeking into child’s window

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office arrested 63-year-old registered sex offender after a homeowner shot video of the man allegedly peeping into a young child’s bedroom window Saturday.
Harold Gene Spicer was arrested and charged with voyeurism of a child under the age of 14. At the time the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release on the arrest, no bond amount had been set for Spicer.
Spicer is still being held in the Bi-State Jail.
According to the press release, BCSO deputies responded to the area of Dunham Drive at about 1 p.m. on Saturday about a prowler that had been seen in the area the day before. One of the deputies spoke to a homeowner who captured the alleged prowler in the fenced backyard of their residence.
“The prowler was observed looking through a young child’s bedroom window,” the press release stated. ‘The image quality of the video was good enough for several of the homeowner’s friends to identify a registered sex offender as the potential suspect.”
Later, BCSO Investigator Scott Sartor watched the video footage and confirmed that the suspect was in fact Spicer. The press release stated that Spicer is registered as a sex offender with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office.
“If anyone has had a similar experience that has not been reported, please contact Investigator Sartor directly at (903) 798-3194,” the press release stated.
