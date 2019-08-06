Affidavit: Tyler woman tampered with father’s will

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have arrested a woman accused of tampering with her father’s will to defraud her sisters.
Pamela Johnson Quinsey, 60, is charged with third-degree misapplication of fiduciary property. She was arrested on the charge July 25 and posted a $300,000 bond a day later.
According to an arrest affidavit, police met up with Quinsey’s sister on May 24. She said her father had died on May 18 and it appeared Quinsey had tampered with the will.
The sister said Quinsey had managed to become executor of her father’s estate and after he died, Quinsey never contacted any of her sisters and managed to have a questioned will probated. She said Quinsey would not let any of her sisters to see the will.
The sister said Quinsey had told her that there was nothing in any of the father’s accounts to share because no money was left.
Police obtained records from a bank which showed a withdrawal of over $72,000.
Police later received documents from the county clerk’s probate office and they showed a last will stating the estate would be equaling split among the four sisters.
The affidavit states Quinsey provided an oath stating the part of the estate she concealed was not in existence.
