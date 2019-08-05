Women in Tyler celebrate pursuing change in East Texas with 2020 luncheon theme

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A prominent women’s group in Tyler has announced its theme for its annual luncheon, celebrating women who pursue change in East Texas.
The Women in Tyler committee announced its 2020 theme, ‘Women Who Turn the Tables’, as a way to celebrate women in the community who start new conversations and change history.
“Just like any man could, women have that potential and that power to bring that East Texas,” said Elva Estrada, co-chair of the Women in Tyler luncheon.
Every year, Women in Tyler select a handful of community champions who focus their work on improving other’s quality of life.
Estrada said announcing its theme for March 2020 luncheon also opens the doors for nominations.
“Women who are making an impact, who are making a change in East Texas,” Estrada added. “We want to honor them, we want to light them up and let the community know that women are making a difference here as well.”
If you’d like to nominate someone to be honored at the Women in Tyler’s luncheon, you can send your nominations by letter to P.O. Box 1432 Tyler, Tx 75702, or you can send your nomination by email to womenintyler@gmail.com.
The deadline for nominations is Sept. 1. Finalists will be announced in December.
