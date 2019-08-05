Women allegedly steal from Kilgore business, lead off-duty officer on chase

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police said a group of women were arrested after allegedly stealing from a store and leading an off-duty officer on a pursuit.
According to a Facebook post from the Kilgore Police Department, on Saturday a group of women from Tyler came over to Kilgore retail establishments with an intent to get some clothes, However, they did not want to pay for them.
The post said two women had been filling up some bags in STAGE and ran out the door without paying. With STAGE staff running behind them, they jumped into a running getaway car and drove off smiling.
The post said the chief deputy followed the group of women in a private vehicle while contacting on-duty officers. At some point, the group spotted him and tried to elude him, but his skills were too much for them.
The post said the group drove into Longview and began throwing the evidence from their vehicle. They tried to throw the bags into a creek hoping to hide the evidence, but they didn’t account for their speed and the clothes landed on the sidewalk.
Longview police pulled the group over and an on-duty Gregg County Deputy kindly offered them lodging for the evening, the post said.
Kilgore police retrieved the thousands of dollars worth of clothing.
The post said for his actions, Chief Deputy Jeff Callaway earned a set of dog tags from KPD.
