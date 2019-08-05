Tyler police release statement on ‘alarming social media post’

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Tyler Police Department officers are investigating a person who shared an “alarming social media post.”
The department said the words was written on a dollar bill and posted following a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas that left 20 dead and dozens injured.
The words “Tyler, Texas” were written on the dollar bill, a department spokesperson said. Extra patrols have been scheduled at area Walmart locations as a precaution, the spokesperson said.
“Tyler police detectives are investigating and have located the individual who originally made the post,” a department statement reads.
Police say the person has been contacted and an investigation is ongoing.
“As always the Tyler Police Department urges citizens to be alert to any suspicious activity and to notify law enforcement,” the statement reads.
