Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: We will continue to dry out during our overnight hours. Partly cloudy skies to start out the workweek with muggy middle 70s and a mostly calm wind from the east-southeast. A quick warm-up into the lower 90s for Monday afternoon with a fair mix of sun and clouds and only isolated showers and thundershowers to offer any relief to the temps. Much of the same for your Tuesday with only slightly warmer temps. Drier conditions start up as we head into the middle part of the week as temperatures will start to climb into the middle to upper 90s during the heat of the day. I still think we’ll stay just shy of 100 degrees this week but a few spots will likely get fairly close, in the upper 90s over the weekend. Rain chances aren’t very likely until the middle part of next week, so be prepared for a lot of sunshine and hot conditions outside.