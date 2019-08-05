Mount Vernon’s Coach Art Briles to speak to media after practice Monday

In 2019, however, the school board made a decision many considered controversial when they chose former Baylor Head Coach Art Briles to take over the football program at Mount Vernon High School. Briles has agreed to speak to the press on August 5 at the end of that afternoon’s practice with the team. The school said that Briles will only answer questions for 15 to 20 minutes at that time, and they must only be Tiger football-related questions.