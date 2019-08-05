Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will see a mix of sun and clouds for this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the low 90s. We do have that slight chance of seeing a few pop up showers throughout the rest of the day as well. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s. Tomorrow will be a very similar day besides being a degree or two warmer. Dries skies come back on Wednesday and will stick around through the weekend. Temperatures really start to climb come Thursday getting to the mid to upper 90s and will stay that way for the weekend. Keep in mind that even though the thermometer is reading in the 90s, the humidity is making it feel like we are in the low triple dogs.