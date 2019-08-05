Longview’s LETU to host simulcast of Global Leadership Summit

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - LeTourneau University will host a two-day simulcast of the Global Leadership Summit on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 8 and 9, in the Great Room of the Allen Family Student Center at the LETU campus to help church and marketplace leaders maximize their influence with fresh, actionable tips and insights.
Tickets are available through the LETU website. Groups of 25-or more receive discounted ticket prices.
Global Leadership Network’s 25th annual Global Leadership Summit broadcasts live by satellite in HD to more than 500 U.S. sites. The two-day event, led by Senior Pastor of Life.Church Craig Groeschel, in his new role as champion of the Summit, challenges participants to maximize their leadership influence.
The Global Leadership Summit offers fresh, actionable insight from a diverse 15-member faculty that includes:
- Bear Grylls, Adventurer, Writer, TV host of Man vs. Wild
- Bozoma Saint John, Chief Marketing Officer, Endeavor, former Chief Brand Officer of Uber.
- DeVon Franklin, Producer, Author, Speaker, CEO of Franklin Entertainment
- Danielle Strickland, Pastor, Author, Justice Advocate
- Patrick Lencioni, Best-Selling Author, Founder & CEO of The Table Group
- Liz Bohannon, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Sseka Designs
Themes surfacing at the 2019 Summit include: motivation and its impact on leadership, creating a culture of effective and happy teams; conquering the fear of rejection; unlocking the leadership potential of each generation; building a life of purpose, passion and impact; negotiating strategies for the workplace, business and home; and leading a life of courage, kindness and resilience
The Global Leadership Summit is international, offered in more than 60 languages to more than 900-sites, reaching 135 countries to inspire an anticipated 270,000 global leaders to greater Kingdom impact.
In Tyler, the Global Leadership Summit will be simulcast at First Christian Church.
Click here for more information on the summit.
