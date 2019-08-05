Kilgore’s Texan Theater gets new sidewalk to increase accessibility

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore's Texan Theater is undergoing another upgrade. A concrete sidewalk has been put in along the north side of the building. Most of the work was done Friday, but there will be more concrete poured to add more parking.
But the main reason for the concrete work was accessibility.
“it also allows for bands to load in and out their equipment out of that door. It allows for a proper ADA access,” said Chip Hale, the facilities manager for the Texan Theater.
The Texan Theater Event Center’s next big upgrade will be to rebuild the balcony.
