Kilgore College crosswalk replaces pedestrian bridge damaged by semi-truck

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore College crosswalk is now functional.
Back on April 27 a semi-truck hauling an oversized load struck the bridge causing irreparable damage. The bridge was torn down and crossing guards were put in place so students could safely cross the street.
Now a crosswalk light is in place. We spoke with the Kilgore College police chief who explained how it all works.
Usually there’s not much to a crosswalk. You push the button and wait for your turn. But since there’s no cross street here, according to KC Police Chief Heath Cariker, it works a:
“Little different than a normal crosswalk that you might see where it’s red, yellow and green,” the Chief said.
After the walk button is pushed, the lights flash yellow for drivers, which means caution. Then it burns a steady yellow warning drivers to slow because the red is coming, then it turns red, which obviously means stop.
Then it does one more thing.
“It flashes red, that means stop for the motorist, and then proceed if the intersection is clear, or in this case pedestrian area is clear. So the pedestrians have to understand that when the hand is flashing, that means that motorists are in a stop, look and go setting, unless they’re in the crosswalk of course, then they have to stop,” Cariker explained.
So if there are pedestrians present motorists must stop for them in flashing red mode.
“So we encourage people not to run towards the flashing and try to cross the street,” Cariker advised.
He recommends not trying to beat the light whether in a car or on foot. Drivers seem a bit confused by the yellow and red lights, and the lack of any light when it’s okay for motorists to proceed.
And that may be because there is no green light. Ever. In fact some drivers sat there when all the lights turned off because they were unsure of what to do.
But, Chief Cariker wants to stress to everyone about the last phase of the crosswalk light.
“Once it’s flashing red, the motorists can go if the crosswalk is clear. So you don’t want to, at that time, run and think you’re going to make it and beat the clock. At that time motorists could actually start to go and be correct to do so,” Cariker stressed.
The Chief advises, just like your mother did, to look both ways before crossing, just in case.
The crosswalk has been functional about a week and will be used a lot more once school begins. There is no word on whether the pedestrian bridge will be replaced.
