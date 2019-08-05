Grand Saline’s Van Zandt Regional Medical Center closes

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Van Zandt Regional Medical Center in Grand Saline closed its doors Monday, according to the hospital’s Facebook page.
The facility shared a post from Jerome Crane, a physician’s assistant on its Facebook page on late Sunday night.
“The hospital in Grand Saline will close its doors tomorrow,” Crane wrote in his post.
Crane said the Facebook post that the Van Zandt Regional Medical Center had hard-working ER physicians, nurses, lab techs, X-ray techs, medical records/human resources personnel, etc.
“Anyone who worked in that hospital, gave 110 percent, but with Medicare cutbacks and insurance companies’ low reimbursement, it’s very hard to survive in a small-town hospital,” Crane said in his post. “A lot of people worked hard during this weekend trying to find a different way to keep it open.”
Crane thanked Dr. Jimmy Dailey, Shannon Phillips, Bill Rowton, Magaret Smith, Mary Crane, Marsha Chennault and the hospital board for trying to brainstorm a solution.
“Thank you all to the employees at the hospital for your hard work and dedication, and we are very sorry we couldn’t save it!” Crane said in the Facebook post. “It’s a sad day for the staff, so no negative comments.”
Crane said he would keep his clinic open to help the Van Zandt Regional Medical Center’s customers. He said his clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. On Fridays, it will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.
“And thanks to everyone who let us take care of you or your family members and trusted us with your care,” Crane said in the post.
KLTV reached out to the Van Zandt Regional Medical Center and the ACO Medical Clinic in Grand Saline for comment but didn’t have any luck.
