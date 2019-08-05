Fire damages 2 Longview homes

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - Two homes were damaged in an early morning fire Sunday in Longview.
The fire occurred at 1:38 a.m. in the 800 block of Stewart Street, according to the Longview Fire Department. Crews responded to the scene and found heavy fire conditions at a home.
No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
The fire was brought under control but not before the neighbor’s house received damage.
LFD says the cause of the fire remains under investigation but it is believed that the fire started from a trash can in a carport.
Three fire engines, two ladder trucks, four support vehicles and an ambulance responded to the scene.
