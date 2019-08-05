East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly Cloudy Skies are expected through Wednesday with slight chances for scattered showers and a few isolated thundershowers mainly during the afternoon/evening hours. Starting on Thursday, the chances for the afternoon/evening rain ends and the temperatures start warming into the upper 90s. We may see our first 100 degree reading late this week or this weekend in some spots. Lows should remain in the middle to upper 70s and highs will remain in the middle to upper 90s. Winds will remain south to southwest, for the most part at 10 miles per hour or less, so not much cooling from a breeze is expected. Please remember to hydrate and listen to your body. If you start feeling light-headed or stop sweating, get into the A/C or the shade as soon as possible and cool off.