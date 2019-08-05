Emergency crews on the scene of structure fire at Longview apartment complex

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire at an apartment complex in Longview.
According to Kevin May, Public Information Officer for the Longview Fire Department, crews are responding to the Summer Green Apartment complex on East Hawkins Parkway.
The fire is in two upstairs units. It is under control, but is not out at this time. Two other units on the bottom floor have received water damage.
All apartments but one were occupied. No injuries have been reported.
