East Texas lawyer joins Smith County district judge race

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas lawyer has announced he’ll be running for the judge of 114th District Court of Smith County.
Jarad Kent, a partner at the law firm of Chamblee Ryan, will publicly announce his candidacy at 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
According to a press release, Judge Christi Kennedy, the current judge of the 114th District Court, announced on she will not be seeking reelection in 2020 and will retire from the position in December 2020.
Kent will be a candidate for the Republican nominee for the judge of 114th District Court on March 3, 2020. If he’s nominated, Kent would then seek election to the position during the general election on Nov. 3, 2020.
