City of Tyler investigating possible website hacking

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler is investigating after their website was hacked Monday.
According to Jenny Wells with the City of Tyler, the city is aware of the issue and is working to fix it.
An image posted on the website stated, “Join the revolution! Tell your corrupt government to f--- off!"
The image was allegedly posted by a person going by the name @VandaTheGod.
As of 11:15 am, the website was down.
The Tyler police website also appeared to be down.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.