City of Longview activates two new crosswalks

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview now has two crosswalks that work the same way as the one at Kilgore College.
The crosswalks are on Fourth Street and on Hollybrook Drive and are part of the Guthrie Trail extension.
The lights became active Monday, Aug. 5 and are designed to help protect those using the trail while interfering with vehicular traffic as little as possible.
The lights have the same pattern as the Kilgore College crosswalk, and again, when there is no light it means traffic can proceed.
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum caught up with Longview Police Spokeswoman Kristie Brian about how the crosswalks work.
