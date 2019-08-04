Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Partly to mostly cloudy today with spotty rain chances. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight lows will sink to the mid-70s. Tomorrow, rain chances stick around for the afternoon with a stray shower possible but it will still be very warm, in the low to middle 90s. Similar conditions will carry over into Tuesday as well. Dry skies and middle 90s return for Wednesday on through the weekend. Something to keep in mind as we move toward the end of the wet weather will be the heat index. Wednesday and Thursday will be very humid and will make our temperatures feel several degrees warmer than what the thermometer is reading at. Next weekend is looking hot and dry.