9 dead,16 injured in mass shooting in downtown Dayton, Ohio

DAYTON, OH.(KLTV) -Nine people are dead after a gunman opened fire in the Oregon District in Downtown Dayton.
16 others are injured. Police say the shooting began around one this morning on East Fifth Street.
The suspected shooter, who is believed to have acted alone, is also dead.
Police say the shooter fired multiple rounds using a long gun.
The Dayton Convention Center has been opened up for family members and friends of anyone who was injured or killed.
Police are now interviewing witnesses to see if anyone else may have been involved.;
The FBI is on the scene and Dayton Police is still investigating the incident.
Dayton is in western Ohio, located approximately 55 miles northeast of Cincinnati.
The shooting came less than 24 hours after 20 people were killed in a mass shooting at a crowded El Paso, Texas, shopping area. More than two dozen people were injured in the earlier incident.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.