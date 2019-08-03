WEBXTRA: Salvation Army hosts Stuff the Bus event to help school-age children

LONGVIEW Texas (KLTV) - With the start of school only a week and a half away for Gregg County students, the Salvation Army is hosting a Stuff the Bus drive to gather school supplies for school-age children.
KLTV spoke to Captain Nick Hutchinson with the Salvation Army at the Walmart Supercenter located on Gilmer Road Saturday afternoon. Other Stuff the Bus drop-off locations are located at the Walmart on Fourth Street in Longview and the Walmart in Kilgore.
People have already brought a wide range of school supplies, including pencils, crayons, pens, glue sticks, one-gallon Ziplock bags, tissues, scissors, and pocket folders. Hutchinson also urged people to remember that middle- and high-school students need help as well. They need things like calculators and mechanical pencils.
Hutchinson said people may also donate things like backpacks if they feel led to do so.
In addition, the Salvation Army’s familiar red kettles will be at three locations for those people who want to make financial donations.
There is also a way for people to donate online. Hutchinson said people can go to the Walmart.com website and search for “Salvation Army Longview.” That link will take the person to a registry that will allow them to purchase items and have them shipped directly to the Salvation Army’s office.
“It feels good to give, you know,” Hutchinson said. “To know that you’re contributing to a child starting off the school year on the right foot is such a blessing.”
