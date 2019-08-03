Van Zandt County sheriff’s officials raid 2 gambling establishments, arrest 9 people

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -
From the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office:
On August 2, 2019 at approximately 6:00 P.M., the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants on two Illegal gambling businesses in Van Zandt County, one of which was situated in the territorial city limits of Canton.
According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was initiated and 9 arrests were made as part of a continuing joint effort to rid Van Zandt County of illegal gambling establishments.
Sheriff Dale Corbett States, ”Our office, along with the Van Zandt County District Attorney’s Office, has provided due notice to each illegal gambling establishment to cease their criminal conduct and comply with the law. Failing to follow the law after receiving such notice is offensive to our law enforcement efforts in Van Zandt County.”
The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies executed similar search and arrest warrants on July 20, 2019 at four illegal gambling businesses in Van Zandt County, which resulted in 40 citations being issued for illegal gambling and 8 people being arrested for various gambling related crimes. Sheriff Corbett further states, “ we will continue our investigation and will continue to close these establishments.
We have an obligation to enforce the law in a fair and impartial manner, regardless of who you are.” Van Zandt County has joined enforcement efforts of illegal gambling with other surrounding counties, to include Gregg, Smith, Hunt, Kaufman, and Henderson County. Sheriff Corbett says, “other counties are aggressively targeting these illegal operations. We will not be a safe haven for these crimes by failing to act.”
