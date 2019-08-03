Tyler Police Department investigating break-in at Taco Bell on Gentry

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Investigators with the Tyler Police Department are still looking into a break-in that occurred at the Taco Bell/Long John Silver’s restaurant located at 2611 Gentry Parkway early Saturday morning.
Sgt. Adam Colby with the Tyler Police Department said that TPD officers responded to the business after a 911 call that came in at 5;02 a.m. Saturday. The call came from two men who delivered to the fastfood chain.
When Tyler Police officers arrived at the scene, they found at least three suspects, who all took off on foot. At least one person is in custody.
Colby said the Tyler Police Department has limited descriptions of the suspects who took off on foot. The witnesses said the suspects were all wearing dark clothing and black masks.
