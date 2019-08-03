They grew up with Mahomes, now they’re buying his Madden game

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A familiar face to many East Texans is on the shelves of a lot of local stores today.
Whtiehouse native and NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes is on the cover of Madden 20, a video game which was released Friday. In five short years, Mahomes went from high school athlete to the cover of Madden.
“I pre-ordered the Madden because Pat Mahomes was on the cover and I wanted to play it,” said Carl Holdway, who picked up his game today. “I actually pre-ordered it a couple months ago, as soon as I found out that he was going to be on the cover.”
Holdway said it’s exciting to have a local boy on the cover of the game.
“I grew up playing baseball and football with Patrick,” said Keagan Smith, a Whitehouse resident who bought the game today. “It’s more surreal than anything now because when you grow up playing football and baseball with someone, and you grow up playing these games, you don’t ever think that someone that close to you would be on this cover, but if anyone deserves it, it’s him. He’s just awesome; this is really cool.”
Mahomes has a record-breaking season with the Kansas City Chiefs, but those back home say they’re proud of him for the person he is.
“He’s got a good head on his shoulders and it’s good to see somebody like that in the NFL,” said Holdway. “I think he’s a good role model.”
“I would like to say thank you because you [Patrick] making it is making it for everybody else in East Texas,” said Smith. “So many kids look up to you, so many people look up to you. I know your mom is proud, I know your dad is proud, I know Brittany is proud and I know all your friends are proud. It’s a really special moment.”
Smith said Mahomes won’t fall victim to the “Madden Curse”.
“No, he will not get the Madden curse,” said Smith. “Do you know who MVP Pat is? Do you know who this is? My boy is about to throw for 7000 this year!”
No matter how many yards he throws, those back home will still be proud of their Madden cover man.
