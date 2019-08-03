Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Any outdoor plans you have today need an inside option because it’s going to be cloudy and rainy across the area. The clouds and rain will help us cool off a bit, with temperatures only warming to the low to middle 80s today. Rain chances do start to lower a bit as we move into the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will drop to the lower 70s. Tomorrow will bring on similar conditions with clouds but the rain will be a bit more broken up than what we are seeing today. Monday we could see a few showers stick around for the early morning hours but after that, we clear out and will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Dry skies and mid-90s return for Tuesday and will hang around through the end of the workweek.