East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies for tonight with a slight chance for a few spotty showers. Cloudy skies are likely for our Saturday with a 40% chance for showers and/or thundershowers or even an isolated thunderstorm during the day on Saturday. Chances for showers and thundershowers continue on Sunday with the chances diminishing late in the day. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern areas of East Texas under a Marginal Risk (5%) for significant severe weather on Saturday, into early Sunday morning. We will watch this area closely for you. Gusty winds appear to be the greatest threat if a strong storm even develops. Monday through Wednesday of next week, rain chances will be slight and limited to the late afternoon/evening hours. Temperatures should remain below normal through Monday, then nearer or slightly above normal through next week.