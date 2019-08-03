Lufkin Football ticket renewals begin Monday

From Lufkin ISD
Season ticket holders may renew their tickets online beginning Monday, July 8, 2019. In person season ticket renewal will begin on Monday, August 5, 2019. Sales are from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Lufkin ISD Department of Instruction building (previously the Stallion Building) located at 701 N. 1st Street. Season ticket holders have until Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 12 p.m. to renew their tickets. They also have the option to purchase available advance out-of-town tickets at the time they renew their season tickets.
If the season ticket holder has previously supplied the district with their email address, season ticket holders have the option to renew their tickets online early by logging on to www.lufkinisdtickets.com. If they have not provided an email address and would like to order online, call (936)630-4488.
To exchange season tickets for other seats, SWAP DAY will be Monday, August 12, 2019 beginning at 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Lufkin ISD Department of Instruction located at 701 N. 1st Street. Please note that season ticket holders must renew their current season tickets in order to swap them for different seats.
Call (936)630-4258 or (936)630-4488 for any questions.