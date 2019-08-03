Bottled water needed at East Texas rescue mission

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With August comes the traditionally hottest month of the summer in East Texas, and that heat can be dangerous to those living without air conditioning and the homeless.
Shelters are running well over capacity, and bottled water is desperately needed.
With 120 beds to sleep visitors in, the Highway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview is sleeping around 190 every night, many on the floor.
“Our numbers have gone up. We got guys sleeping on the floor here at our men’s shelter. Puts a demand on our resources because we’ve got more people in shelter, more mouths to feed, more people to sleep,” said mission director Rusty Fennell.
Most of those coming in at night, are spending their days outside.
Many come into the shelter to get out of the heat, but more importantly, they are looking for water.
And with mid-90s temperatures and a sweltering heat index, heat stroke and dehydration is a danger.
“Temperatures get up into those high 90s, and you get that humidity that’s just unbearable," Fennell said. "I think a lot of times, we underestimate just how big the homeless issue is. Last year we had over 1,600 people spend at least one night with us in shelter, 650 women and children that spent nights with us.” Fennell said.
However, the shelter’s stock of bottled water is running out quickly, and donations are needed.
“We feed people who don’t shelter with us all the time. They need that meal, need hydration. Keep people hydrated, keep people from getting into serious situations with heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” Fennell said.
In keeping with their policy, they will turn no one away.
“We’re going to provide those resources every time someone comes in,” Fennell said.
The Highway 80 Rescue Mission also needs donations of towels, bed sheets, and sunscreen.
You can make donations at any mission location in Tyler or Longview.
