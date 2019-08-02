Wreck involving EMS unit slows Hwy 31 west of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews have cleared the scene of a wreck involving an EMS unit in Smith County.
Just after 6 a.m., crews were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on 31 Chandler Highway near Bellwood Lake Road.
According to authorities, a pickup truck was traveling in the eastbound lanes of Highway 31 when a tire blow out forced it into the westbound lane where it struck an EMS vehicle.
No major injuries were reported. Both occupants of the ambulance were transported by private vehicle to a hospital for precautionary reasons.
The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.
All lanes are back open at this time.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.