Woman convicted of manslaughter in Camp County murder

PITTSBURG, TEXAS (KLTV) - A woman has been found guilty of manslaughter in a 2017 Pittsburg murder.
Friday, Leticia Nohely Ramirez was found guilty of manslaughter, according to a Pittsburg Police Department official. Ramirez was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Ramirez is the first of four suspects to stand trial for the murder of Saul Martinez, 24. The three others charged in Martinez’ death are Christian Omar Garcia, 25, Luis Osvaldo Ramirez 23, and Mario Perez Tovar, 22.
In September 2017, Martinez was with a group of people gathered at a business in downtown Pittsburg. Investigators say the group moved to a location on County Road 3211 where an altercation happened and Martinez was murdered.
There were no visible injuries on Martinez’ body, and an autopsy later discovered he died of asphyxiation, which indicated homicide.
