WEBXTRA: Stranger returns Longview woman’s stolen ivy named ‘Family’

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It had been in the family for more than 50 years before it was stolen last month. Now Janie Alexander’s beloved ivy is back where it belongs.
The ivy her mother called “Family" was stolen last month. Janie explained to us just why her mom called it that.
"She’d take clippings from ivies from every one of her siblings and her parents when they died and put it with the other ones and grow them together, and that’s why she called it family,” Janie told us. It represents many people’s lives. “But that was my mom, and that plant meant a lot to her,” Janie said.
