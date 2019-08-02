WEBXTRA: Charlie’s Snowballs helps East Texans beat the heat

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Even though the temperature hasn’t hit 100 degrees yet this summer, it still feels like it is that hot because of the heat index.
However, Charlie’s Sno-Balls in Kilgore is helping East Texans beat the heat.
“I love summer; the hotter the better,” Charlie Walker, the founder of Charlie’s Sno-Balls, said with a laugh Friday.
Walker spoke to KLTV as he served customers. Charlie’s Sno-Balls and Seasonal tanning is located at 019 N Kilgore St. in Kilgore.
Walker has come a long way since he started his business. When he started, he served flavored shaved ice from a pushcart. Now, there is a Charlie’s Sno-Ball’s storefront location and three trailers.
Walker takes his trailers to events all over East Texas.
Charlie’s Sno-Balls has 95 flavors. They range from sweet to tart. In between are unique flavors like dill pickle.
“I like seeing people with smiles on their faces,” Walker said.
